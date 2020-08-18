The Princeton Tennis Program, a nonprofit, community-based organization, has a proud history of offering group tennis lessons to aspiring players of all ages and backgrounds.

The Princeton Tennis Program, founded in 1954 by Mercer County Tennis Hall of Fame charter members Eve Kraft and John Conroy, has been closed since March due to the Covid-19 pandemic and ongoing restrictions by state and local governments. The organization hopes to be able to reopen this fall for tennis operations.

Each year, PTP awards 2 scholarships at the Princeton Tennis Classic: The Larisa Vaynberg Memorial Scholarship and the Bayard Jordan Memorial Scholarship. Even though it could not have the Classic this year, the organization plans to keep that tradition going.

PTP will award a scholarship to at least one recipient (minimum age 12 years) who represents the spirit of Bayard Jordan. The organization is looking for juniors who love tennis, work hard, show good sportsmanship and are goodwill ambassadors for the game.

Each scholarship awarded will enable the winner to attend three classes of the PTP fall season at no cost.

PTP will also award a scholarship to at least one graduating high school senior who has committed to enrolling in college. Applicants will be selected based on how well they represent the spirit of Larisa Vaynberg.

PTP is looking for juniors who love tennis, work hard both in and out of school, show good sportsmanship and are goodwill ambassadors for the game. Each scholarship awarded will provide $1,500 to be put toward the awardee’s college tuition.

The winners will be announced the 1st week of October. The deadline for submission is Sept. 14. To submit an entry for either scholarship, click the links above.