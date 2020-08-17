McCarter Theatre Center has announced that it has canceled all in-person performances through Jan. 31, 2021, saying that the decision is the ” best choice for the health and safety of our community.”

In an unattributed media release, McCarter said that it continues to evaluate plans and opportunities for February onward and what might be possible for programming. “As government orders continue to evolve and artist schedules change, we will keep you posted as we have information and news,” reads the release.

Notably, the decision to cancel all in-person performances means that McCarter will not produce its annual holiday favorite, A Christmas Carol.

McCarter Theatre’s online programming, McCarter@Home, will continue to feature a weekly series of educational activities and creative content including interviews, artist conversations, playlists, behind-the-scenes clips, community play readings, and virtual classes.

McCarter laid off the majority of its staff as of May 15.