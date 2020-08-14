Hamilton Police are investigating a string of bias incidents, including three from the first half of August.

On Aug. 12, HPD responded to 210 Ridge Ave., near the entrance of the Ahavath Israel Congregation Cemetery, on a bias intimidation complaint regarding a report of graffiti. Police said responding officers observed graffiti in the road, “Kill [n-word]” in red spray paint.

This is the fourth such incident since June, and HPD alleges they all involve the same suspect. The first reported incident occurred on June 11 at Saint Mary’s Cemetery, on Cedar Lane near Clover Avenue, with the same words painted in the same color. Two more incidents with the same words and paint occurred in August, one on Aug. 3 and the other on Aug. 6. The Aug. 3 incident happened at Shady Brook Park, on Pitman Avenue. The Aug. 6 incident occurred on Clover Avenue, in the cemetery. In the first two August incidents, the words were accompanied by a swastika, also drawn with red spray paint.

HPD detectives have not been able to develop a suspect in the incidents. Hamilton Police has asked anyone with information to contact Det. Lawrence MacArthur at (609) 689-5827, or via email at lmacarthur@hamiltonpd.org. The public can also contact the Hamilton Police Crime Tip Hotline at (609) 581-4008 with any additional information.