Two Hamilton Township schools were among the winners of the 2020 New Jersey PTA Success Awards, announced in early August.

Wilson Elementary School won recognition in the Healthy Lifestyles category, while Crockett Middle School earned notice in three categories.

Crockett won the President’s Award for 5th grade mixer created and organized by Danielle Nutt, Crockett PTA’s vice president of membership. The middle school won the category for outstanding communication with parents for its Blue & Gold E-Newsletter, website and Facebook page. The school had to provide information on how it monitored analytics and how it maintained an informed audience. Finally, Crockett Middle School principal Roxann Clarke-Holmes earned honorable mention for the Outstanding Educator Award.

The New Jersey PTA is based in Hamilton. For more information, go online to njpta.org.