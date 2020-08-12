The Board of Trustees of the Hopewell Harvest Fair has announced that the components of the annual event will be offered virtually this fall.

Although due to the Covid-19 crisis, the Harvest Fair cannot be held this year, live music and many of the fair’s traditional contests will be offered through the HHF website and Facebook page.

On Saturday, Sept. 26, music will be broadcast via Facebook Live on the Hopewell Harvest Fair Facebook Page. Community members are encouraged to watch these performances live. Musical performances will also be recorded and can be watched at a later date.

In addition, members of the Hopewell Valley community from near and far will be able to submit original work via the HHF website for any of the following contests: Photography, Kids’ Art; Kids’ Lego, Find Freddy Takes Out the Trash, and Doggy Dress-Up.

FROM THE ARCHIVE: Hopewell Harvest Fair is fun for all

Submissions will be judged and winners will be announced on Sept. 26 on the HHF website and via social media. Winners will receive digital certificates.

The HHF Board will also run a poetry exhibition. Submissions of poetry will not be judged. The poetry exhibition will also be published on the website. Specific guidelines for the contests and the poetry exhibition are available online at hopewellharvestfair.org.

Digital contest submissions will be accepted on the website beginning on Sept. 5. The deadline for all submissions is Sept. 19 at 11:59 p.m.

The Hopewell Harvest Fair is a volunteer-run community event designed to provide a day of fun and entertainment for the families and friends of Hopewell Valley. It is held annually for the purpose of uniting community groups, businesses, civic organizations, and individuals toward the common goals of community celebrations, entertainment, recreation and fundraising.

Organizers say that proceeds from the event support a community grant program, which has donated more than $200,000 to local nonprofit organizations over the past 26 years.