Each year, Hamilton Township publishes a calendar, and the township announced Aug. 11 that the theme for the 2021 version will showcase frontline workers, essential personnel, residents and businesses who volunteered throughout the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The township has dubbed them “Hamilton Heroes.”

“The theme for our upcoming calendar, ‘Hamilton Heroes’, provides both our residents and businesses the opportunity to join us as a Township in saying ‘thank you’ to those who selflessly gave of themselves for the betterment of our community,” Mayor Jeff Martin said in a statement. “As Mayor, I am proud of all of our Hamilton residents and organizations who have risen to the occasion time and time again, especially over the past several months – giving their time, energy, and talents.”

The township has asked residents and businesses to submit photos for the 2021 calendar consistent with the year’s theme. Featured photographs for the upcoming calendar will be chosen by a selection committee. Photographers will be credited for their picture.

Those wishing to submit a photo along with a signed disclosure form can do so by visiting the township website. Rules for photo submission can also be found there. The deadline for photograph submission is Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.

Local businesses can also participate in the 2021 calendar by purchasing advertisements. Advertisement information also is available online. Deadline is Monday, Sept. 14.

The township expects 2021 calendars to be distributed to households and local businesses in late December.