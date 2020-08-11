Forever Hart Fit is set to host an outdoor, all-night cycle and hula hoop fundraiser starting Aug. 14 at 7 p.m. through Aug. 15 at 6 a.m. A rain date is set for Aug. 21-22.

Participants will stay active for 11 hours while raising money and and collecting donations for local food banks. Four trucks will be on-hand during the event to store and transport physical food donations. The community is encouraged to drop off donations during the fundraiser.

“No one should go hungry, and in these desperate times, we feel blessed at Forever Hart Fit to be doing what we are doing,” representatives said in a press release. “We finish each class being thankful and grateful. Passing that gratefulness on is what we are doing.”

Forever Hart Fit is located at 1179 Route 130 North, Suite 2, Robbinsville. For more information, to donate or to participate, send an email to hello@foreverhartfit.com or go online.