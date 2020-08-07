Do you follow Mercer Eats on Facebook and Instagram? If not, now’s your chance!

Food trucks are more popular every week it seems, and we are starting to have more options to choose from in the central New Jersey area. Here is our round-up of where you’ll be able to find food trucks in our area this weekend.

As is always the case, weather is a factor for local food trucks. If it’s raining or threatening out, follow these food trucks on social media to get the latest updates.

Friday, Aug. 7

Latin Bites at Rosedale Mills, Hopewell, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Twisted Steaks at Hamilton Buy-Rite (661 NJ-33), noon to 7 p.m.

House of Cupcakes at Buy Rite Liquor, Hamilton (661 RT-33), 2 to 7 p.m.

Wanna Pizza This? at Olde Columbus Inne Tap House, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Hotpanada at 1087 White Horse Ave., Hamilton, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 8

Mama Dude’s at West Windsor Community Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tico’s Juice Bar at West Windsor Community Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Latin Bites at Rosedale Mills, Hopewell, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wanna Pizza This? at Train Wreck Distillery, Mount Holly, 7 to 10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 9

Mama Dude’s at Bordentown Farmer’s Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Wanna Pizza This? at Bordentown Farmer’s Market, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Twisted Steaks at Yardville Buy-Rite, Hamilton, 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.