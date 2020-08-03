United Way of Greater Mercer County collected nearly 5,000 pounds of food, the equivalent of 4,025 meals, for its sixth annual Strike Out Hunger event. The food collected benefited Mercer Street Friends Food Bank’s network of over 40 food pantries.

Instead of the usual in-person meal packing event, which gathers over 500 volunteers, United Way encouraged individuals to join its #bagchallenge and to donate non-perishable foods at various locations across the county throughout the month of June.

Volunteers created reusable bags from home using t-shirts. The bags were then donated to food pantry partners as an environmentally friendly alternative to plastic bags and for cost savings. T-shirts were donated by Stark & Stark.

The core of UWGMC is partnering for community progress including alleviating hunger one meal at a time. UWGMC will continue to support summer hunger programs and provide fresh produce to local food pantries.

This year’s virtual Strike Out Hunger event is part of the United Way’s Worldwide Day of Action, which helps businesses meet Corporate Social Responsibility goals, strengthen their corporate culture, and do good for the community in which they work.