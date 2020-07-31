Here is the food truck round-up for Mercer County for the weekend. Subject to weather; follow trucks on Facebook or Instagram for the latest updates.

Friday (July 31)

– Hotpanada – Old Kmart (1087 Whitehorse Ave Hamilton) – 11-3pm

– House of Cupcakes – Yardville Buy Rite – 2-7pm

– Twisted Steaks – Hamilton Buy-Rite (661 NJ-133) – 12-7pm

– Wanna Pizza This? – Olde Columbus Inne Tap House – 4:30-7:30pm

– LATIN BITES – Rosedale Mills, Hopewell – 11-6pm

Saturday (Aug 1)

– Hotpanada – Old Kmart (1087 Whitehorse Ave Hamilton) – 2-5pm

– House of Cupcakes Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market (Cure Insurance Arena) – 10-5pm

– Mama Dude’s – West Windsor Community Farmers’ Market – 9-1pm

– Latin Bites – Rosedale Mills, Hopewell – 11-6pm

– Big Sid’s Southern Cuisine – 250 Ardmore Ave, Trenton – 1:00-till sold out

Sunday (Aug 2)

– Big Sid’s Southern Cuisine – 250 Ardmore Ave, Trenton – 1:00-till sold out

– Cousins Maine Lobster – Hamilton Marketplace 12–7pm

– Mama Dude’s– @BordentownFarmersMarket – 9-1pm

– Wanna Pizza This? – @BordentownFarmersMarket – 9:30-1pm

– House of Cupcakes – Hamilton Marketplace (Ulta) – 12-7pm

Attention food truck lovers: This weekend is the latest version of the Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market. The first-ever socially distant, mask-required event is on for Sat and Sun from 10am-5pm in the parking lot of the CURE Insurance Arena. Unique vendors and different food trucks each day.

– Sat – House of Cupcakes, PaperMill – Home of the Spurrito, JimmyDawn’s and more

– Sun – Lady and the Shallot, The Chilly Banana, El Lechon De Negron and more