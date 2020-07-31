All listings were accurate at the time of publication. Before setting out, use the contact information provided to make sure events have not changed or been cancelled. New Jersey is currently under an executive order requiring all people wear masks in public when social distancing is not possible. Be responsible when venturing out.

FRIDAYS

Kayak on Mercer Lake

Tours Fridays, Aug. 7, 14 and 21 will take visitors to spots on the 365-acre Mercer Lake that are only accessible with a kayak. Led by a park naturalist, participants will have the opportunity to paddle along the lake’s edge for views of native wildflowers, sun-bathing turtles and local wildlife. Open to all levels of kayakers, 16 years and older. Pre-registration is required online. Participation will be limited to 10 people per tour. To register, email natureprograms@mercercounty.org or visit register.communitypass.net/mercer. $25 for Mercer County residents, $30 out-of-county. 9 a.m. to noon. Mercer County Park Marina, West Windsor, N.J.

SATURDAYS

Thunder in the Pines

Every Saturday, dirt track racing comes to the Pine Barrens at New Egypt Speedway. Events include Jeep Night Aug. 1, Ladies Night Aug. 15 and Monster Truck Summer Smash Aug. 22. $20-25. 7 p.m. 720 Route 539, New Egypt, N.J., (609) 758-1900, newegyptspeedway.net.

WEEKENDS

Hunt for history

Bordentown Walking Tours launches its family friendly Treasure Hunt Tour—geared toward elementary and middle-schoolers—Aug. 1 in Bordentown City. Founded in 1682, Bordentown City is a city with deep history. The new tour pays homage to this by pointing out the history, shops, restaurants and attractions that make Bordentown a treasure. Businesses along Farnsworth Avenue will distribute goodies as participants solve a series of secret clues. Tours will maintain social distancing using extra wide hula hoops. Masks are required. Friday night Haunted History tours and weekend Historic Walking tours also available. $5-10. bordentownwalkingtours.com.

WEEKEND OF AUG. 1

Masks are punk rock

The twice-delayed spring Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market will finally take place as a socially distant, masks-required event Aug. 1-2 in the parking lot of the Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton. Hand-santizing and hand-washing stations will join the usual vendors, food trucks and music at this seasonal celebration of all things punk. $5. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 81 Hamilton Avenue, Trenton, N.J. trentonprfm.com.

TUESDAY, AUG. 4

Give a hoot for owls?

International Owl Awareness Day! An annual celebration of all things owl at Jenkinson’s Aquarium, on the boardwalk in Point Pleasant Beach. Activities, crafts and keeper chats included with admission. Aquarium is now open 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. Masks required. 1-4 p.m. 300 Ocean Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, N.J. (732) 892-0600. jenkinsons.com/aquarium.

FRIDAY, AUG. 7

National Lighthouse Day

Mark the 231st anniversary of the signing of the 1789 Lighthouse Act at North Wildwood’s Hereford Inlet Lighthouse. A formal patriotic ceremony will be held honoring the lighthouse and Coast Guard heritage. The New Jersey Lighthouse Society will provide games and surprises for children. The lighthouse is open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Free. 10 a.m. 111 North Central Avenue, North Wildwood, N.J. (609) 600-1561.

SATURDAY, AUG. 8

New Jersey Jerk Fest

The New Jersey Jerk Fest claims to be the largest Caribbean festival in New Jersey. Event organizers have promised a “deliciously entertaining experience” that includes spicy jerk cuisine, Caribbean music and other festival staples. Pork and chicken are the main Jerk offerings, but also available are delicacies such as Jerk banana ice cream, Jerk lobster and Jerk oxtail. The festival will have food trucks and food vendors, a beer garden, crafters, bouncy houses and children’s activities, local performers and live stage acts. $5. Children under 10 free. 2-8 p.m. 1790 W. 7th St, Piscataway, N.J. jerkestnj.eventbrite.com.

SATURDAY, AUG. 15

Hail the Jersey tomato

Running until Friday, Aug. 21, the second annual Festomato puts a virtual spin on the Northeast Organic Farming Association’s celebration of New Jersey organic tomatoes. The seven days of tomato-related celebration starts with a class on preserving tomatoes hosted by Kim Rizk, who is a board member of NOFA-NJ and co-owner of Jammin’ Crepes in Princeton. Rizk will share her recipes and methods for jarring tomatoes, preparing tomato relish and salsa, as well as pickling green tomatoes. All events require prior registration. Most are free. nofanj.org.

THURSDAY, AUG. 20

Street fair with Latin flair

Downtown Hammonton’s Third Thursday celebration turns into Fiesta Hammonton Aug. 20, with Latin culture, food, art, dance and music. Vendors will be set up throughout the downtown district. 5-8 p.m. 10 S. Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton, N.J. downtownhammonton.com.

SATURDAY, AUG. 22

Give it the ol’ shore tri

The Wildwoods will host a triathlon, 5K race and “Kids Splash & Dash” Aug 22, starting on the beach at 15th Avenue in North Wildwood. The Tri the Wildwoods triathlon has run in Wildwood since 2004, with organizers saying the challenging course and “best afterparty” make it a shore tradition. The same company, Delmo Sports, also is putting on the Atlantic City Triathlon, which is virtual and runs through Friday, Aug. 21, and the Escape the Cape Triathlon and Open Water Classic Sunday, Aug 30 in Cape May. 6:30-11:30 a.m. Beach at 15th Ave., North Wildwood, N.J. (609) 374-6495. delmosports.com.