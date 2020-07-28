Princeton Day School will be hosting a limited attendance on-campus commencement for the Class of 2020 on Aug. 1.

The event planned for this Saturday will be led by head of school Paul Stellato. The commencement will start at 9 a.m. for the members of the Class of 2020, while following state and other health and safety guidelines and protocols for gatherings of this size.

The event will be held in its traditional location on the Colross lawn. The rain date is set for Aug. 2.

Only families of graduates have been invited and will be seated socially distanced in groups of no more than five, including the graduate. A small number of PDS faculty and staff will be in attendance, seated socially distanced from each other and the families.

The event will also be live-streamed on YouTube.