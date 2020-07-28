Jacobs Music Company, the exclusive dealer representative of Steinway and Sons pianos in the area, has announced plans to close its Lawrence store, located at 2540 Brunswick Pike.

In a media release, the Philadelphia-based company said it would not be renewing its release due to “concerns about the pandemic.” The company plans to open another location in the vicinity by next spring.

Despite this, Jacobs said in its release that sales during the pandemic have been “brisk.”

“At first, we were surprised that sales are so high. We never expected to have so many appointments in one weekend,” said Bob Rinaldi, senior vice president of Jacobs “But, if you look at people’s lives today, they are home now, taking [fewer] vacations and children don’t have summer camp, school and other activities. They are seeking ways to enrich their lives, and music is more important than ever.”

A store-closing sale is taking place now, by appointment only. Jacobs Music Company is limiting selections to one family or selection group at a time. All customers and staff are required to wear masks, and all pianos played or demonstrated are disinfected after each selection prior to the next customer’s arrival. The Lawrence store phone number is (609) 434-0222.

Established in 1900, Jacobs Music was selected by Steinway & Sons as its only dealer representative in New Jersey, Southeastern and South-Central Pennsylvania and Delaware for sales, technical service and concert and artist service. The company has seven showrooms, including its flagship Steinway Selection Center at 1718 Chestnut St. in Philadelphia, as well as West Chester, Doylestown and Ephrata, Pennsylvania, and Cherry Hill, Lawrence and Shrewsbury in New Jersey. Web: jacobsmusiccompany.com.