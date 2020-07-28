An additional $15 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funding is now available to New Jersey small businesses struggling amid the pandemic, according to Gov. Phil Murphy’s announcement today.

This funding is in addition to the $100 million the New Jersey Economic Development Authority is currently administering through programs to COVID-19-impacted businesses.

The $15 million in CARES Act funds will support the NJEDA’s Small Business Emergency Assistance Grant Program, which provides grant funding for small businesses struggling with COVID-19-related challenges. The program launched in April initially offered grants of up to $5,000 to a set of small businesses that included restaurants and in-person retail establishments.

In early June, the NJEDA used $50 million in CARES Act funds to expand Phase 1 of the grant program by $5 million and launch Phase 2 of the grant program with $45 million.

Phase 2 expanded the program to a broader range of businesses and increased the maximum grant award to $10,000.

At that time, Essex, Ocean, and Passaic Counties also provided $10 million each in CARES Act funds to support additional grants to businesses in those counties.

To ensure equitable distribution of funds, the NJEDA set aside one-third of the CARES Act funding to support qualified businesses located in one of the 715 census tracts that were eligible to be selected as a New Jersey Opportunity Zone. Targeting these census tracts will help to ensure funding goes to communities of color that have been hit particularly hard by the pandemic, according to the governor.

To date, more than 10,600 businesses have been approved for grants totaling more than $44 million.

The program is currently oversubscribed and not accepting applications. The NJEDA intends to use the CARES Act funding announced today to fulfill a significant portion of the applications already in the pipeline, particularly where direct federal funding was not provided to counties.

Today’s announcement was made at A-List Hair Studio in North Brunswick, which is co-owned by April Scelsa and Anna Pluhowski. A-List received a $10,000 grant during Phase 2 of the Small Business Emergency Grant Program.

“COVID-19 is first and foremost a health crisis, but also a severe economic crisis, and nowhere is that more evident than in the State’s small business community,” Gov. Murphy said in a press release. “Throughout this crisis, small business owners have worked incredibly hard to adapt and protect public health while supporting their employees and families. We are committed to ensuring New Jersey’s vibrant small business community weathers this storm and emerges stronger. The additional funding announced today will support businesses as they continue to adapt to the ‘new normal’ we are living with now and lay the groundwork for a speedy and complete recovery.”