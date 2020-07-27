Trenton started an additional COVID-19 precaution today, requiring employees and visitors to undergo temperature screening before entering City Hall.

This new precaution will be in place until further notice, according to Mayor W. Reed Gusciora.

On-site temperature checks will be conducted using an infrared thermometer or similar non-contact device. Visitors will also be required to answer COVID-19 related questions on-site. Employees can answer questions on a self-assessment form and certify their responses before beginning their workday.

Employees should not report to work if they are having any COVID-19 symptoms.

If a person being screened answers all the questions in the negative, that person will proceed to the temperature check. However, if the employee or visitor answers any of the questions in the affirmative, that person will be denied admittance to the building.

If an employee or visitor has a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher, that person may be checked again. If the second reading is less than 100.4 degrees, the person may be admitted in the building. If an employee or visitor has a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher after two checks, that person will not be allowed to proceed past the temperature checkpoint.

These procedures do not guarantee that the city buildings or offices will be free of the COVID-19 virus but is seen as the best way to minimize the risk of spreading the virus in city facilities, according to the mayor’s office.