Through Howell Living History Farm’s initiative “Share the Harvest,” it has helped provide farm fresh crops to local food pantries amid the pandemic.

The farm extended its tour dates for “Share the Harvest” through Aug. 15. These tours allow visitors to see the work done on the farm firsthand. Tour dates opened up in late June.

Visitors are guided past fields, gardens and barns for a close-up look at the corn, oats, wheat, vegetables and eggs being donated to Mercer County’s food pantries, food banks and soup kitchens this summer and fall. The tours use interactive maps and teach visitors about each production area on the farm through games and activities. These include an Instagram photo contest and a matching game for kids, with chances to win prizes.

To attend visitors must pre-register through Community Pass. Tickets can only be reserved online, as there are no tickets available at the facility. There is a six-ticket maximum per person and use of a face mask is required at the farm.

Tickets should be presented upon arrival, at the farm gate, and are good for the 90-minute tour session. Bathrooms and porta-johns are open, but stream crossings, play areas, trails and off-tour areas remain closed to the public. Picnicking and tailgating are not permitted.

Tours are offered in the morning and afternoon on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Howell Farm is not open for general admission or weekly programming at this time.

Howell Living History Farm is owned by Mercer County and operated by the Mercer County Park Commission. For more information about the farm, call the farm office at (609) 737-3299.