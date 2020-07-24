A virtual and interactive magic show sponsored by the Robbinsville Hamilton Rotary Club will air July 29, with proceeds going towards the Hamilton Area YMCA and COVID-19 Relief.

The charity show “Mercer’s Got Magic” will feature magicians, illusionists and mind readers from popular TV shows such as “America’s Got Talent” and “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Performances will include acts from Derek Hughes from “America’s Got Talent,” “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and “The Carbonaro Effect” and Ben Seidman from “Penn & Teller: Fool Us,” “Brainchild: A Netflix Original” and “Criss Angel: Mindfreak.” Special guest host and magician Tom Pesce will also be part of the night’s entertainment.

Attendees can see the family-friendly show via Live Stream on a TV, computer or other electronic device. Upon ticket purchase a private link will be emailed to the buyer. “Mercer’s Got Magic” is appropriate for all ages.

Tickets are available until July 29 at 6:30 p.m. for the 7 p.m. show. Ticket prices start at $25 per household. “Deluxe Admission” is offered for $30 per household and enters the household into a pool of potential on-camera volunteers who will be chosen at random to participate in the show. A “VIP Package” option is available for $50 per household. Along with entering the household into the pool for on-camera participation, this package grants access to an exclusive instructional magic stream from the show’s lineup of magicians, immediately following “Mercer’s Got Magic.”

Proceeds will go to benefit the Hamilton Area YMCA, COVID-19 Relief and other Rotary charities. The Rotary Club of Robbinsville Hamilton is a 501(c)3 organization. Any additional donations are tax deductible.

To learn more and to purchase tickets, visit MercersGotMagic.com.