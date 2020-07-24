Cameron Ward, 25, was found alive today at approximately 2:27 p.m. and transported to a local hospital after a massive search-and-rescue mission in Community Park and the surrounding areas, according to West Windsor Police.

Ward was found conscious in a very secluded area with thick foliage on the banks of Grover’s Mill Pond after he had been missing for approximately 45 hours, according to Lt. Mark Lee. Those 45 hours included heavy thunderstorms and extreme heat.

Today a task force of search-and-rescue teams was set for a massive search of Community Park and nearby neighborhoods. A drone pilot and K-9 unit working together today were doing a systematic search on the banks of Grover’s Mill Pond when the pilot discovered Ward.

The task force of state, county and town search-and-rescue teams, police, fire and K-9 squads was assembled for the search of the West Windsor park and surrounding areas. The park was closed to the general public while the search continued.

On July 22 at approximately 8:54 p.m., the 25-year-old West Windsor resident was reported as missing/endangered. Ward was believed to have been last seen around 5:30 p.m. walking his three family dogs, which he frequently took to the dog park at West Windsor Community Park. The victim’s mother contacted the WWPD after “good Samaritans” found the dogs wandering without a caretaker nearby and returned them to the mother’s residence, Lt. Lee said.

An investigation and search of the area between the victim’s residence and Community Park ensued. In addition, Ward was entered into the NCIC/SCIC as a missing/endangered person.

The initial search found nothing of Ward’s whereabouts.

On July 23 another search was conducted during the day with multiple officers and K-9s from WWPD, Robbinsville Township Police and the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office.

Again, the search found nothing.

Community Park was closed to the general public by Fire Police while the search continued today. Upon discovery this afternoon, Ward was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.