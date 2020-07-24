Hamilton Mayor Jeff Martin announced Yolanda Hill as the new, permanent chief financial officer for the township. Hill will assume the role of director of finance and CFO July 27.

This nomination requires, and is expected to receive, the consent of the Hamilton Township Council.

Hill comes with nine years of experience serving as the principal accountant for the City of Vineland, where she previously held the title of accounting/finance co-op. While in Vineland, she was involved in all aspects of the Financial Department, including preparing the Annual Financial Statement, Annual Debt Statement, municipal and utility budget and supervising employees.

In total, Vineland’s municipal and utility budgets total over $175 million in 2020, compared to Hamilton’s total of $125 million in 2020.

Hill is a graduate of Rowan University with a Bachelor of Arts in accounting. She is a certified municipal finance officer, having attained her certification in 2016.

Hamilton business administrator Kathryn Monzo filled the position of acting CFO during the search for a permanent hire.

Hill is set to join the mayor’s leadership team consisting of business administrator Kathryn Monzo, chief of staff Bianca Jerez, community and economic development Fred Dumont, health, rec and senior services Kathleen Fitzgerald, township attorney Elissa Grodd Schragger, police chief James Stevens, water pollution control Carrie Feuer and public works Chris Markley.