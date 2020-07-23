Cameron Ward, 25, had been reported missing by the West Windsor Police Department.

Ward was last seen July 22 around 5:30 p.m. leaving his house on foot taking his dogs for a walk in West Windsor Community Park.

Ward was discovered missing around 9 p.m. when the three dogs he was walking were returned to their home by a good samaritan.

Ward is a 25-year-old white male. He is 6’1 and weighs approximately 180 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing an orange/gray shirt, black shorts and blue/black sneakers.

Ward is originally from the Princeton Junction area and worked recently as an accounting specialist at a law group in Washington, D.C., according to his Facebook page. Ward graduated with the Class of 2013 from West Windsor- Plainsboro High School.

The circumstances surrounding his disappearance are unknown at this time. The police is looking for any information regarding Ward or his current whereabouts.

Contact the West Windsor Police Department at (609) 799-1222 with any information. To TEXT-A-TIP, text “TIP WWPD” followed by a message to 888777.