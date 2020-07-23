It’s the weekend, and that means food trucks are rolling throughout the area. Got one we should add to the list? Email us at news@communitynews.org.

Thursday, July 23

Beach Shack Food Truck: Hamilton Market Place, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

House of Cupcakes: Hamilton Marketplace (Ulta Beauty), noon-7 p.m.

House of Cupcakes: Buy-Rite (NJ-33) Hamilton, 4–7 p.m.

Friday, July 24

Cousins Maine Lobster: Yardville Buy-Rite 11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

Hotpanada: Old Kmart (1087 Whitehorse Rd) Hamilton, 2-5 p.m.

House of Cupcakes: Yardville Buy-Rite Hamilton, noon-7 p.m.

Twisted Steaks: Buy-Rite (NJ-33) Hamilton, noon-7 p.m.

Saturday, July 25

Hotpanada: Old Kmart (1087 Whitehorse Rd) Hamilton, 2-5 p.m.

Mama Dude’s: West Windsor Community Farmers’ Market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Ticosprinceton West Windsor Community Farmers’ Market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Twisted Steaks: Yardville Buy-Rite Hamilton, 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, July 26

Cousins Maine Lobster: Hamilton Market Place (Kohl’s), noon to 7:30 p.m.

Mama Dude’s: Bordentown Farmer’s Market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.