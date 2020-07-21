The Trenton Softball Hall of Fame honored six local high school seniors as 2020 scholarship recipients, including three from Hamilton Township, July 17 at Moody Park in Ewing.

Alexandra Haley (Steinert), C.J. Pittaro (Steinert) and Ali Pompey (Trenton Catholic Academy) were among the students honored for their accomplishments in the classroom and on the softball or baseball diamond.

Alexandra Haley won the Frank Garzio Character Scholarship Award, and was named a 2020 inductee into the Trenton Softball Hall of Fame. Haley ranked 14th out of 333 students in Steinert’s Class of 2020, with a weighted GPA of 4.67.

On the softball field, Haley led the Spartans as a catcher. Steinert was the state runner-up in her freshman year, state champion her sophomore year in 2018, and 2019 Mercer County Tournament Champion and Central Jersey Group III Runner-up. Haley was second team all-conference and third team all-area last year, as a junior.

She played for Hamilton Girls Softball Association from 2009-2016, Hamilton Hurricanes Travel Softball 8U to 12U 2010-2014, Central Jersey A’s Travel Softball in 2015 and 2016, and Jersey Outlaws 18U from 2017 until 2020.

Haley plans to attend Susquehanna University in the fall, where she will play softball.

C.J. Pittaro won the Tom DeVito Leadership Award, and was named a 2020 inductee into the Trenton Softball Hall of Fame. graduated from Steinert High School with a GPA of 3.92. He will be attending Vanderbilt University in the fall, and will play for the school’s baseball team.

The Steinert High baseball team won the Colonial Valley Conference in 2017, Pittaro’s freshman year.

Individually, Pittaro made 1st team all-county and 3rd team all-state in 2017 and was voted the best freshman in New Jersey.

He earned 3rd team all-county honors in 2018 and 2nd team all-county honors in 2019. Last year, as a junior, he was named the Spartans’ Defensive Player of the Year.

Ali Pompey graduated Trenton Catholic Academy with a 3.88 GPA, earning Honors with Distinction in 2016 and membership in the National Honor Society from 2018 to 2020.

For the Iron Mikes, Pompey was a Burlington County Scholastic League All-Star in 2019 and one of the Top 100 players in New Jersey last year. He was a 2019 Carpenter Cup Champion.

Pompey is undecided on college, but plans to play Major League Baseball and own his own business.

The Trenton Softball Hall of Fame also honored Jentle Sheirdan (Ewing), Kenneth Tagliareni (Hopewell Valley) and Virginia Venizelos (Hun).

Each year, the Trenton Softball Hall of Fame provides local athletes with scholarships to provide financial assistance to further their education after high school. Each recipient received $2,500 from organization. The Tom DeVito Leadership award winner received an additional $1,000, and the Frank Garzio Character Scholarship winner received an additional $1,500.