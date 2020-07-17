New Robbinsville Public Schools superintendent Brian Betze released the first steps of the district’s back-to-school plan in a letter to the community July 17. In the letter, Betze said that the plan has not been finalized and that the district expects flexibility and changes in the coming months.

The letter listed several broad features of the plan.

All school days will run on an early dismissal schedule, though dismissal times may change depending on the need to disinfect buses. Additionally, the entire student body will be split in half, and families will be kept together. Students will follow a half in-person, half-remote schedule each week. Students do not have the option of a full-time virtual learning plan, according to a state Department of Education mandate.

“Many superintendents and school-related organizations are actively petitioning the governor to change his decision on this topic,” Betze wrote. “If this changes, we will readjust our plan’s offerings.”

All classrooms will be equipped with a safety kit, which will include masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and other supplies. Masks and hand sanitizer will also be added to supply lists for all students in September.

Parents will be required to complete a daily electronic health screening checklist on each child. Staff will also do the same. An additional survey requesting information on other needs, like direct transportation, will be sent to parents in early August.

The district’s decision making process followed four tenets: health and safety of students and staff, precedence of the district’s most vulnerable students, consideration of childcare and supervision, and instructional practices.

The plan will be presented at the July 28 Board of Education meeting and then communicated to the district. School is set to start Sept. 8.