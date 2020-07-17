Are you following Mercer Eats on Facebook? You can get news like this in your feed every day. Click on over there and if you want, give us a like. And follow us on Instagram too!
Friday, July 17
Hotpanada 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1087 Whitehorse Ave. in Hamilton
Twisted Steaks 11:30-7pm at Hamilton Buy Rite on Rt. 33
Wanna Pizza This? 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Olde Columbus Inne Tap House”
Saturday, July 18
Hotpanada 2 to 5 p.m. at 1087 Whitehorse Ave in Hamilton
Cousins Maine Lobster” Noon to 7 p.m. at Joe Canal’s Discount Liquors of Lawrenceville
Big Sid’s Southern Cuisine 1 p.m. until sold out at 250 Ardmore Ave. in Trenton
Twisted Steaks 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Yardville Buy-Rite
Wanna Pizza This? 3 to 6 p.m. at Olde Columbus Inne Tap House”
Wanna Pizza This? 7 to 10 p.m. at Train Wreck Distillery in Mt. Holly
Latin Bites 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. @ Rosedale Mills in Pennington
Sunday, July 19
Cousins Maine Lobster Noon to 7 p.m. at Joe Canal’s Discount Liquors of Lawrenceville
Wanna Pizza This? 3 to 6 p.m. at Olde Columbus Inne Tap House