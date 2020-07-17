Local artist Jeffrey Charlesworth returns to the Lawrence Hopewell Trail on Saturday, July 25, to lead a second walk featuring “slow looking,” his approach to capturing the art of nature.

The walk is set for 9 a.m. to noon and will start at the entrance to Carson Road Woods accessible via the Mya Drive neighborhood off Rosedale Road. Attendees are asked to parallel park on Belleview Terrace.

“Slow looking is a technique that enables you to truly see the beauty in nature—and to capture it on paper,” said Charlesworth, a teacher of landscape design, planting design and graphics at Delaware Valley College in Doylestown, Pennsylvania.

Charlesworth will demonstrate sketching techniques and talk about developing an eye for careful looking. He expects two to three sketching sessions to occur during the walk.

“We plan to explore the open fields and woodlands along the trails,” Charlesworth said. “Our drawing studies will include landscapes, trees, and plant forms. Bring your curiosity. Ideally, we will find a shady place for a group review at 11:30, when we will share our works and our thoughts.”

Participants should bring the following: an artist’s sketchbook—hardback, 8.5×11 inches minimum, with blank, white unlined paper; and drawing tools such as #2 graphite pencils, mechanical pencils or HB, B, 2B hardness. Optional accompaniments include a lightweight camping stool, sun hat, water bottle, bug spray and a cooler with drinks to fetch at 11:30.

This activity is limited to the first 20 participants to sign up to assure a positive experience for all and to meet guidelines for social gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic. Participants are expected to follow state and community social distancing best practices and the use of facemasks. The LHT will maintain a waiting list if the class fills.

The rain date for the event will be Sunday, July 26, same time and place.

For more information, contact Jeff at jeffreycharlesworth@gmail.com or Becky Taylor, co-president of the LHT, who will host the group, at info@lhtrail.org.

If last-minute issues prevent a registered walker from attending, please let Becky know so someone from the waiting list can be invited to join.