As previously reported by MercerMe, the Mercer County Board of Chosen Freeholders voted yesterday 7-0 in favor of a resolution to purchase the shuttered Hopewell Valley Golf and Country Club for a maximum of $1.9 million.

HVGCC would become the fifth county owned and operated 18-hole golf course, joining Mercer Oaks Golf Club (East and West), Mountain View Golf Club and Princeton Country Club.

HVGCC was founded as a private club in 1927, with a course designed by Thomas Hinton. It was sold to Spirit Golf Management in 2016, becoming a semi-private club. It closed last year after failing a DEP water standards test.

Mercer County Park Commission executive director Aaron T. Watson told the Trentonian last year (paywall) that all the Mercer County courses are profitable, and said, “if it does not make financial sense and it looks like we are going to be losing money on this, we would not enter into an agreement to acquire that course.”

In October, when the Trentonian was reporting, the cost of acquisition was speculated to be $2.5 million.

LETTER: What not to do with the Hopewell Valley golf club

The Hopewell Township land on which the golf course sits is seen as highly desirable to residential developers, a sentiment Hopewell Township Committee member Kevin Kuchinski echoed in a statement he gave to MercerMe:

“We have been working since 2015 to ensure that the Hopewell Valley Golf Club remains a viable golf course and is not repurposed as a new mega-development in the heart of Hopewell Valley. Developers like Toll Brothers would have liked to have seen hundreds of new homes in this space.”

Committee member John Hart had also proposed that the township acquire the land and locate its proposed senior and community center on the property.

In its resolution, the Freeholder Board says the acquisition will be made using a grant from the Green Acres Planning Incentive as well as the Mercer County Open Space Preservation Trust Fund. The county also plans to take over maintenance of the property prior to formally taking ownership, presumably to make it possible to reopen the golf course sooner rather than later.

The resolution states that the property is in foreclosure and the current owners do not have the money to maintain it. A drive-by observation of the course is that is is being minimally maintained, with fairways and greens not in playing condition, but not gone wild either.

In addition to the golf course, HVGCC also has a clubhouse, tennis courts and a pool facility. None of the other Mercer County golf courses has a pool.

Hopewell Valley is one of three golf clubs to close in Mercer County in the past 5 years. The others are Stonybrook Golf Club, also in Hopewell, and Miry Run Golf Club in Robbinsville.

Robbinsville spokesperson John Nalbone told Community News in 2018 that Robbinsville had approached the county about acquiring Miry Run, but the county had shown no interest.

Robbinsville purchased that property in 2019 with some help from the county and is turning it into a public park. The township renamed it Spring Garden Country Club. Mercer County did provide some of the funds for the purchase.