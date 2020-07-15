Overnight roadwork will result in lane closures and detours for the next few nights on Route 133 westbound between Route 571 and Route 33. Construction begins tonight.

According to the state Department of Transportation the construction is a “pavement preservation project” in East Windsor. Route 133 is also known locally as the Hightstown Bypass.

The closures will be between 8:30 p.m. and 6:30 a.m. through Friday night. DOT’s contractor, Earle Asphalt Company, is scheduled to close and detour Route 133 the road for milling and paving. On Friday night, July 17, Route 133 eastbound may also have shoulder, lane and ramp closures and detours.

The project will have no impact on traffic using the N.J. Turnpike Exit 8/Route 33 Corridor.

The following are the planned detour routes:

Route 130 southbound to Route 133 westbound detour. Motorists traveling on Route 130 southbound wishing to take Route 133 westbound will be directed to continue on Route 130 southbound and then turn right onto Princeton-Hightstown Road (Route 571).

Route 130 northbound to Route 133 westbound detour. Motorists traveling on Route 130 northbound wishing to take Route 133 westbound will be directed to turn left onto Princeton-Hightstown Road (Route 571), which is before Route 133.

The $4.6 million state-funded project will repair, preserve and restore the pavement to improve safety and enhance ride quality for motorists on approximately seven miles of Route 133.

The work will include milling and paving on Route 133 and resurfacing on all the ramps. The project is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2020.

Variable message signs are being used to provide advance notification of all traffic pattern changes associated with the work. DOT will provide more information before any lane closures are scheduled. The precise timing of the work is subject to change due to weather or other factors.

Motorists are encouraged to check NJDOT’s traffic information website www.511nj.org for construction updates and real-time travel information and for NJDOT news follow us on Twitter @NJDOT_info or on the NJDOT Facebook page.