For the first time in four months, Hamilton Township has reported no new cases of COVID-19.

In a Facebook post July 15, the township government said it had recorded at least one new case of COVID-19 every day since the first reported instance on March 18 until July 14. July 15 is the first day since the start of the pandemic where the township received no reports of a Hamiltonian testing positive for the virus.

“This is a fantastic achievement that proves we have all been working hard to stay safe and healthy,” the township’s Facebook post said.

The post continued to remind residents to “remain vigilant and stay safe in order to continue to this trend.” Among the measures recommended by the township are:

Stay socially distant—keep 6 feet away from others whenever possible

Wear a face covering inside and outside when social distancing is not practicable

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. When not accessible, use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol

Stay home when you are sick, and avoid contact with people who are sick

Hamilton has recorded 1,676 positive cases of COVID-19 since March, with 170 deaths and 910 recoveries. The township has 87,552 residents.

Mercer County, in total, has recorded 7,807 cases and 559 deaths, according to state data. There were 11 new positive tests July 14 in the county.

However, according to Mercer County’s most recent data, on July 13 Robbinsville, Pennington, Princeton, Lawrence, Hopewell Township, Hopewell Borough, Hightstown and East Windsor all reported no daily cases of COVID-19.