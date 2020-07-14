

Fitness facilities were among the many businesses to close amid the coronavirus pandemic, but PEAC in Ewing offers a workaround: outdoor exercise classes.

Every Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., the gym hosts free, social distancing-friendly exercise classes in the PEAC parking lot. Current classes include Zumba, barre, spin and specific muscle group workouts. Other fee-based programs include PEAC Performance sports training for high school and adult athletes and KidsKamp throughout the summer.

“July was kind of our kickoff month to get the community moving,” said owner Michael Briehler. “Because can’t open and have members inside, we’re trying to encourage them to come out, exercise and socialize.”

Facemasks are required, though they may be removed in a designated personal workout space, which will be allocated based on social distancing guidelines. Participants should bring their water bottles, towels and workout mats. Hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes will be provided. Restroom facilities are not available.

For more information, including registration and schedules, visit peachealthfitness.com.