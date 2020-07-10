Mercer County’s diversifying food and dining scene will get another boost next week when Shola Kabob and Curry opens on George Dye Road in Hamilton Township.

Shola, a new business venture for Hassan and Seema H. Sheikh, will be the first Pakistani restaurant in the area, featuring skewered halal meats grilled in a tandoor oven as well as a variety of curries and other regional specialties.

Hassan Sheikh says that Indian and Mediterranean influences meet in Pakistani cuisine. Kabobs like chicken tikka and lamb tikka will be very familiar for someone who likes Middle Eastern cuisine, while the curries, including coconut chicken curry and lamb masala, can claim Indian origins.

The menu as listed on the restaurant website also includes specialties like Chicken Karahi and Lahori Channa (a vegetarian chickpea dish), as well as naan and hummus, samosas and pakoras, and familiar sweet treats like mango lassi and gulab jamun.

Hassan and Seema Sheikh moved to Lawrence from Las Vegas last year. This will be the first new business for the couple, who have four children, three girls and a boy, ages 6 to 12.

Both have a background in restaurants and hospitality. While in Vegas, Hassan helped one of his brothers manage Bombay Cafe, which also had a locations in Utah. Another brother is a chef at Treasure Island Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, and another is director of food and beverage at a Grand Canyon resort.

Seema Sheikh is a professional chef who learned her trade in her native Pakistan. Shola will feature her recipes when it opens for takeout and delivery on Wednesday, July 15.

Shola Kabob and Curry, 31 George Dye Road, Hamilton NJ 08690. Phone: (609) 245-8169. Email: sholarest@gmail.com.