The governments of four suburban towns served by Trenton Water Works are demanding the City of Trenton to sell the water utility, and allege that the city has improperly used suburban ratepayers’ money to balance the city budget.

Those allegations—and more—appear in a motion filed by the governments of Ewing, Hamilton, Hopewell Township and Lawrence in Mercer Superior Court July 8 as part of an effort to join a state lawsuit against Trenton and its water utility.

“The right to clean water is a human and constitutional right,” Hamilton Township director of law Elissa Grodd Schragger wrote in a July 8 letter to Mercer Superior Court Judge Robert Lougy. “This is nonnegotiable. It is also clear that Trenton and TWW have repeatedly and egregiously missed benchmarks in fulfilling their obligation to provide safe and clean drinking water for the customers of TWW.”

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection and Attorney General’s Office filed suit against TWW and the City of Trenton June 15, citing “a pattern of inaction.” The state acted on a threat to sue after Trenton City Council failed to approve $83 million in improvement projects at TWW in May. TWW serves 225,000 people in Trenton, Ewing and parts of Hamilton, Hopewell Township and Lawrence.

Ewing, Hamilton, Hopewell Township and Lawrence jointly submitted a motion to intervene July 8, which lays out the municipalities’ case against TWW.

The four townships previously sought legal action against TWW in 2008, alleging then that Trenton raised rates for suburban customers and then improperly transferred funds intended to improve the water infrastructure elsewhere to balance the budget. The parties settled the matter in December 2012, with Trenton agreeing to regularly provide the suburban towns a range of financial information.

In Grodd Schragger’s letter, Hamilton Township contends that TWW and the city have failed to uphold their end of the settlement, and says that Trenton has continued to move money paid by suburban ratepayers into other areas of the city budget.

“[The suburban towns] have absolutely no oversight or ownership interest in the water system, including those pipes that deliver water directly to their residents,” Grodd Schragger wrote. “This amounts to taxation without representation and an impermissible subsidy of the City of Trenton’s tax base.”

Grodd Schragger concluded by saying the suburban towns want further measures taken in addition to whatever DEP has proposed, including forcing Trenton to sell all of its water infrastructure to a private entity, putting the utility under the oversight of the state Board of Public Utilities or providing the four suburbs ownership and proportional control over TWW. Each of these measures would wrest control off TWW from Trenton, with only the final option leaving the city a minority stake. More than 60% of TWW’s service area is outside the City of Trenton.

Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora said in a June interview with Community News that he would fight any effort to take control of TWW away from the city. The prospect of selling and privatizing the water utility has long been unpopular with Trenton voters.

Leaders in the four Trenton suburbs have hinted for weeks at their intention to join the DEP lawsuit against TWW.

In a June 19 post on his blog, Lawrence Township manager Kevin Nerwinski said he would be attending a meeting with representatives from Ewing, Hamilton and Hopewell Township the following week to discuss whether the towns wanted to intercede.

Hamilton Mayor Jeff Martin came out even stronger in a May 29 statement, saying “We will join, and work with, DEP in its legal action and will not stop fighting until we are satisfied that all necessary steps are taken.”