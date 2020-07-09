The Mercer County Narcotics Task Force on Tuesday seized more than $10,000 in cocaine during the arrest of an alleged drug dealer.

Mercer County prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said the Task Force had received information Juan Polcano-Abreu, 27, would be distributing cocaine in the area of Hudson and Tyler streets in Trenton.

Task Force detectives and members of the Trenton Police Violent Crimes Unit initiated surveillance of the area. Just before 10 a.m., detectives observed Polanco-Abreu in the area of 60 Hudson Street carrying a white plastic bag in his right hand.

Surveillance officers followed Polanco-Abreu to the 100 block of Tyler Street, where arrest teams converged on Polanco-Abreu in an attempt to detain him for further investigation. Polanco-Abreu spotted the officers, ran and tossed the white bag underneath a parked car.

Polanco-Abreu ignored commands by police to stop and was eventualluy brought to the ground and handcuffed after a brief struggle.

Officers recovered the white bag from under the car and determined that it contained approximately 103 grams of cocaine, with a street value of about $10,300.

Polanco-Abreu was charged with second-degree narcotics offenses and resisting arrest and then lodged at the Mercer County Correction Center.

Officers with the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office, the Trenton Police Department and U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, under the command of the prosecutor’s Special Investigations Unit, assisted with the investigation.