MarketFair Mall reopened last week for services including in-store shopping and outdoor dining after closing in mid-March due to the pandemic.

The mall’s modified hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays. Individual retailer hours may vary.

The shopping center is actively following local and state guidelines to incorporate new shopping practices. These measures include increased frequency of cleaning, access to hand sanitizer stations, required face covering for shoppers, retailers, and employees, and signage throughout the center encouraging social distancing.

The Princeton mall houses over 35 retailers, some of which have been operating at a limited capacity since March for services including no-touch takeout and delivery options. In May, curb-side pickup for certain retailers was offered. These operations will continue with the reopening of the mall.

MarketFair is located at 3535 U.S. Highway 1, Princeton. For more information and a list of individual retailer hours, visit marketfairmall.com.