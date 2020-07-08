The Princeton Festival has decided to move its 14th annual competition for young pianists online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the past 13 years of the competition, over 100 young musicians from the region have been given the chance to display their talent and compete for a prize. This year’s competition being virtual will allow for worldwide entries. The event will still include professional judges, cash prizes and a concert at the end.

Participants, ranging from ages 6 to 25, must submit their entries by Sept. 7, with winners being announced Sept. 23 after a virtual concert by the selected finalists.

Those wishing to enter must submit a video of themselves playing a designated piece by Sept. 7 at the latest. For more information on rules, visit the competition’s website.

Submissions will be judged by a distinguished panel. Entrants will compete in four categories divided by age from 6 to 18 years old, plus two categories for competitors 25 and under. Winners receive certificates and cash prizes. Artists may enter more than one category.

More details, including the list of required repertoire and instructions on how to apply, can be found on the Princeton Festival website.