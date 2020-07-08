Hamilton Brownie Troop 70185 had to suspend their in-person activities and events due to the spread of COVID-19, but they still wanted to help their community.

So, on June 29, the girls and their troop leaders—Alicia Pozsony, Amanda Zehrer and Kristen Zoller—delivered boxes of Girl Scout cookies to the Hamilton Police to thank them for keeping the community safe.

Officer Bryan Wood accepted the donation and agreed to distribute them within the department.

Troop 70185 has worked hard to stay engaged and active in Girl Scouting even during the pandemic. In addition to using Girl Scouts at Home, a national online platform where all girls and families—not just Girl Scout members—can access free, self-guided activities from GSUSA’s programming, Troop 70185 leaders also have provided a safe environment for the girls to talk about what is going on around them and in the world.

“The girls hear the news and heard their parents talking about recent civil unrest,” Troop 70185 leader Alicia Pozsony said. “Our troop wanted to do something the thank the police officers for their hard work to keep the community safe. The girls felt that Girl Scout cookies could be a source of comfort to the police officers and a great way to say thank you.”