The West Windsor Arts Council has named Jyotika Bahree as president of its board of trustees. A former member of West Windsor Council, she brings a background in marketing and financial management as well as years of community service to the arts center.

Bahree has been an active volunteer of the Maurice Hawk PTA for many years and also served on the West Windsor Zoning Board.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management. She is currently a stay-at-home mother living in West Windsor with her husband and three children.

Bahree’s passion for the arts and commitment to the community attracted her to the mission of the West Windsor Arts Council.

“This is a time when we need to come together to collapse boundaries, celebrate our diversity and communicate with one another in new ways,” she said in a news release. “Not only does West Windsor Arts Council offer excellent cultural programming, but it is also an active participant in a number of community service projects. We are continuing to donate masks to healthcare workers through our participation in the Mercer Mask Project.”

WWAC also announced the appointment of Gina Holland as board treasurer. A lifelong resident of New Jersey, she has more than 10 years of experience in community banking and financial institution services. She currently works at Mercadien, PC.

Both Holland and Bahree served on the WWAC board before stepping into their respective leadership roles.

“Jyotika and Gina have already made significant contributions to our organization during this time of change. I am inspired by their strong, yet compassionate and flexible leadership. We look forward to introducing new initiatives that help us continue to transform the world around us through the arts,” said Aylin Green, WWAC executive director.

In other moves, Doreen Garelick will serve another one-year term as secretary and Elaine Gutterman will step into the vice president position.

“Both Elaine and Doreen have demonstrated long-time, exemplary leadership with West Windsor Arts Council,” Green said.

The West Windsor Arts Council offers art and cultural events, workshops, and classes for all ages and in all disciplines at the West Windsor Arts Center and in the community. For more information, call (609) 716-1931 or visit westwindsorarts.org.