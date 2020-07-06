A virtual run-walk, hosted by YWCA Princeton, is set to be held from July 27 to Aug. 10 to raise funding for the organization’s mission to end racism and empower women.

The virtual Stand Against Racism Run-Walk offers a chance for participants to run or walk any distance to raise money for YWCA. Participants can remain socially distant by running or walking at home on a treadmill, in their neighborhoods or at a park.

Those who register by July 9 will receive a T-shirt, and top individual and team fundraisers will receive awards. Fundraising can start from the date of signup and the run-walk will be held from the last week in July into August.

Registration is open, and sponsorship opportunities are available at ywcaprinceton.org/runwalk/. Event participants are given a minimum fundraising goal of $100.

YWCA Princeton programming, designed to empower and inspire women and their families, includes offering affordable childcare, English as a second language, an all-girls robotics team and a breast cancer resource center. For more information, visit ywcaprinceton.org or the run-walk Facebook group.