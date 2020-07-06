After a 17-week closure, Morven Museum & Garden will reopen July 9 with limitations in place.

The Princeton museum will be open to Friends of Morven/Members Only from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for July.

The museum will be closed from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. for a cleaning.

From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. it will be open to members as well as the general public.

Safety guidelines, following CDC and local health official parameters, have been put in place for staff and visitors.

These measures include:

Requiring the staff to wear masks

Installing safety shields at the gift shop and welcome desk

Requiring social distancing between staff and visitors

Cleaning high touch areas before opening

Closing for a half hour at 12:30 daily to repeat the cleaning

Installing hand sanitizer stations in the gift shop, museum entrance, outside the bathrooms and on the second floor landing before entrance into the galleries

Procedures may change according to new guidelines from national or regional sources.

The museum will require visitors to stay home if sick, wear masks at all times indoors and during outdoor tours, adhere to social distancing guidelines and limit one visitor party at a time in the gift shop and West Wing Gallery.

Museum attendance will be limited based on safe movement of guests.

Parties of up to 12 guests may visit the galleries without any other visitors in the museum for $200 an hour.

Morven Museum & Garden is located at 55 Stockton St., Princeton. For more information, visit morven.org.