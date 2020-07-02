The Class of 2020 technically graduated June 17, but the Hamilton Township School District has planned one last in-person get-together for this year’s high school seniors.

All three public high schools—Hamilton West, Nottingham and Steinert—will have their own graduation ceremony Wednesday, July 29 at Arm and Hammer Park on Route 29 in Trenton, home stadium of the Trenton Thunder. The district has secured a July 30 rain date.

The Hamilton Township Education Association has sponsored a live stream of each graduation ceremony, via WBCB.

Those at the stadium will need to practice social distancing and abide by health requirements, such as wearing masks. Each family will be limited to four tickets. The district said it has started to develop a seating chart and will provide additional tickets to families, if possible.

