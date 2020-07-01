Although the upcoming July 7 Primary Election will be mostly vote-by-mail, Trenton has released information regarding polling machine locations for registered voters that require Americans with Disabilities assistance.

For registered voters that require ADA assistance, a certificate of disability must be filled out at a polling location on election day, July 7.

All registered voters should receive a mail-in-ballot that can be dropped in their mail box, placed in the Trenton drop box at Trenton Courthouse Annex at 209 S. Broad St. (in front) in Trenton, or hand delivered on election day to the Mercer County Board of Elections at the McDade Administration Building at 640 S. Broad St., Room 103, between the hours of 6 a.m. and 8 p.m.

A provisional ballot will be available at polling locations if a registered voter did not receive a mail-in-ballot and would like to vote in the election.

For questions, contact the Trenton City Clerk’s office at (609) 989-3187.

City of Trenton Polling Locations:

NORTH WARD

Location / District

Trent Center West / N2, N12

Martin Luther King School / N5, N4, N6

Woodrow Wilson School / N3, N7, N1

Architects Housing / N8, N9

Donnelly Homes / N10, N11

SOUTH WARD

Location / District

Washington School / S1, S2, S4, S5

Mott School / S3, S7, S8, S6, S9

EAST WARD

Location / District

Hedgepeth Williams School / El, E2, E4, E6, E8

Sam Naples Center / E3, E5, E9

Trent Center West / E7

WEST WARD

Location / District

West Ward Community Center / W13, W14

Monument School / W6, W9, W10, W15

Gregory School / W2, W4, W5, W8

Joyce Kilmer School / W1, W3, W7

French Towers / W12, W16

Josephson Apartments / W11