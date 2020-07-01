Robbinsville is offering residents a little incentive to shop local as the township gradually reopens. The Robbinsville Township is Open for Business Program, running July 1 through July 31, will reward shoppers for supporting local stores and restaurants.

Residents can earn a $20 gift card when they spend $20 at five different Robbinsville businesses throughout the month. Participants will also be eligible for the chance to win a $500 grand prize. Gift cards should be used at businesses located in town.

For more information or to register, visit the Robbinsville Township website.