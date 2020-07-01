The Old Barracks Museum in Trenton is set to reopen tomorrow, July 2, as the state grants limited reopening to several entertainment-based businesses.

Tickets to see the National Historic Landmark must be pre-purchased online at www.barracks.org at least one day prior to visiting. Masks are required to be worn by visitors, staff and volunteers at all times. Visitation is limited to one group of no more than 10 people at a time to comply with the state’s guidelines on capacity reductions.

The museum will be open Tuesday through Saturday, with visitation policy and hours subject to change.

The museum closed its doors on March 14 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Online exhibits have been made available since its closure. Virtual programming has been available on the Old Barracks Museum’s Facebook page, including shoe-making demonstrations, a history of the Quartering Act and an explanation of the clothing of middle-class women in the late 18th century.

The museum experienced a significant loss in visitor revenue since March. To donate to the Old Barracks Museum, visit barracks.org/donate.

The historic building dates back to 1758 when it was used as winter quarters during the French and Indian War. During the American Revolution, it withstood the Battle of Trenton and was a military hospital that provided smallpox inoculations. Visitors have the opportunity to learn about 18th century tradespeople, as well as take a tour of the gallery on the history of New Jersey in the French and Indian War.

The Old Barracks Museum is located at 101 Barracks St., Trenton, NJ 08608. For more information, visit www.barracks.org or call (609)396-1776.