The Princeton Area Community Foundation awarded more than $90,000 in scholarships to high school and college students in the area, including six students from Mercer County.

The foundation, located in Lawrenceville, awarded $39,350 in scholarships to graduating high school seniors and renewed $53,400 in scholarships for college students who will be resuming classes in the fall.

In addition, another $5,000 was awarded through the Thomas George Artist Fund Award to Kyle Lang, who recently completed his studies at Mercer County Community College.

Thomas George (1918-2014) was an internationally recognized artist who set up the Thomas George Artists Fund to help young artists at the outset of their careers. Through the fund, $5,000 is awarded each year, to support an artist engaged in drawing and painting for up to six months directly following his or her graduation.

For the full list of new and renewed scholarships, visit the Community Foundation’s website.

Below is a list of the Mercer County high school seniors, the colleges they plan to attend, the names of the scholarships and the amounts awarded per year:

Ewing High School

Greater Mercer Scholarship Fund (1 year) $2,150

Lion Woodward Educational Fund / Rotary Club of Trenton (4 years) $2,500

Nathalia Davila, Florida State University

Hamilton High School West

Mary Elliott Wislar Memorial Scholarship Fund (2 years) $6,500

John R. and Shirley I. Forrest Memorial Scholarship (4 years) $5,000

Dieter Felkner, New Jersey Institute of Technology

Notre Dame High School

Princeton Post No. 76, American Legion Dr. Henry J. Frank Scholarship (4 years) $1,000

Zachary Klein, The Catholic University of America

Princeton High School

Princeton Post No. 76, American Legion Dr. Henry J. Frank Scholarship (4 years) $1,000