Community News Service has been recognized by three professional organizations for work done in 2019.

CNS received six awards from the Association of Free Community Papers, an international trade organization. AFCP unveiled award winners online June 25. It received more than 1,500 individual entries.

The Hamilton Post newspaper earned first place overall in the general excellence category, besting entrants from across North America. This is the fifth time the Hamilton Post has earned a general excellence distinction from AFCP.

Communitynews.org won second place honors in the best online presentation of news content, the third consecutive year the website has earned recognition in the category.

Diccon Hyatt won first place in the feature writing category for a piece published in U.S. 1 Newspaper about “The Castle,” a Victorian house in Hopewell Borough with a dark past. (Hyatt also produced a podcast on the subject.) This is Hyatt’s sixth AFCP award and third in the features writing category.

Senior community editor Bill Sanservino won second place in the news writing category for his investigation into the murder of an infant, published in the Ewing Observer. This is Sanservino’s first AFCP award.

Managing editor Rob Anthes earned two nods from AFCP. His piece on the Hamilton Animal Shelter, published in the Hamilton Post, received an honorable mention in the news category. Anthes won first place in the news category for “Hacked in minutes,” a detailed look into the vulnerabilities of Mercer County’s aging voting machines.

Anthes also earned accolades from the Society of Professional Journalists’ New Jersey and the Keystone chapters for his work on “Hacked in minutes.”

The story finished second place for the Stewart and Beverly Awbrey Award for community-oriented journalism. The New Jersey chapter of SPJ gives the award to reporters in the Garden State who have completed hard-hitting investigative journalism that is public-spirited. It is Anthes’ second NJ-SPJ award and the third in CNS history. In 2017, Anthes won first place in the feature writing category for his story about the death of Robbinsville Schools superintendent Steve Mayer. Last year, NJ-SPJ awarded Hyatt third place in the grassroots journalism category for his investigation into the social media presence of Hamilton Board of Education candidates.

Anthes finished third place in the enterprise reporting category of the Society of Professional Journalists Keystone Chapter’s 2020 Best in Journalism Contest, which is open to all journalists in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. It is Anthes’ third Keystone SPJ award; last year, he won first place in the environmental reporting category and second place in the commentary category.

Based in Lawrence, Community News Service has won awards in 11 consecutive years, gaining recognition for its editorial content and design, advertising design and overall excellence of its publications. CNS publishes the Bordentown Current, Ewing Observer, Hamilton Post, Hopewell Express, Lawrence Gazette, Princeton Echo, Robbinsville Advance, Six09, Trenton Downtowner, West Windsor and Plainsboro News, and U.S. 1 newspaper, as well as the communitynews.org and princetoninfo.com websites.