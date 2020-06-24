The wait is almost over.

Mercer County has been waiting — patiently or impatiently — for 8 months for Lambertville’s popular BBQ restaurant, More Than Q, to open a new location in The Square at West Windsor.

More Than Q owner Matt Martin says that if all goes well, his new barbecue restaurant will open for business on June 30.

Renovations on the space complete are done, permits are secured, the smokers are in from Texas and tested. New staff have been learning the nuances of Texas-style barbecue, and tables have been set up for outdoor dining.

With limited indoor dining set to start on July 2, the time looks right for Martin and his new partners, John Procaccini and Zissis Pappas of Gretalia Hospitality Group, to open their first joint venture.

BBQ aficionados first noticed the signs announcing the new restaurant in the windows of the former Pei Wei in October. Then, owner Matt Martin was hopeful of a late-2019 or early-2020 opening.

Between the normal uncertainties of opening a new restaurant and the coronavirus pandemic, those plans were dashed, and the aficionados have had to wait a little while longer.

When More Than Q opens, it will feature the award-winning meats and sides it has become known for since it first opened as a stand at the Stockton Farmers Market in 2014: brisket, smoked sausage, burnt-end baked beans, cheddar cheese grits and more.

“We’re going to be doing all the smoking on premises,” Lambertville pitmaster and Ewing resident Todd “Tod the Mod” Ellis told Community News in October. “We’ll have a pitmaster there and everything will be fresh and made to order, just like we do here (in Lambertville).”

* * *

Chef Ron Spada started More Than Q up at the Stockton Farmers Market in 2014. He was in negotiations to bring on Martin as a partner when he decided to move to North Carolina instead.

Martin bought the business from his friend and took it over. In 2016, he opened a second stand at the farmers market in Easton, Pennsylvania.

Later that year, he opened up his first bricks-and-mortar restaurant in Lambertville and shut down the Stockton stand. Ellis, involved from the start, stayed on as pitmaster in Lambertville, and remains a fixture on Klines Court.

Fittingly for a Texas-style joint, More Than Q is known best for its brisket. In Texas, smoked brisket is widely considered to be at the top of the BBQ food chain.

But More Than Q’s menu features everything from pulled pork to wings to cornmeal-crusted chicken sandwiches and mac and cheese. Meats can be ordered as sandwiches or by the pound. Sides include collard greens, cornbread, fried pickles and cole slaw.

Ellis says there was a period of adjustment for More Than Q after Gov. Phil Murphy ordered all restaurant dining rooms shut down to arrest the spread of Covid-19. But he says they have done heavy takeout business, and even gained a lot of new customers during the pandemic.

They have also continued with their ongoing expansion project in Lambertville, where they have bought the adjacent Kline’s Court Antiques. When the project is completed, they will have a larger kitchen and more indoor seating. Martin says he will be happy if the Lambertville expansion is finished by the end of July.

“The whole pandemic thing hit us in the middle of what we’ve been working toward for 7–8 years,” Ellis says. “We’re really excited here in Klines Court. We’re going to be like a Texas Roadhouse. We have really big plans for this.”

More Than Q, 3522 U.S. 1, Princeton NJ 08540; 13 Klines Court, Lambertville NJ 08530.