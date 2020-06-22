Gov. Phil Murphy announced today that restaurants will be able to resume indoor dining, limited to 25 percent capacity to start, beginning July 2.

This decision comes about a week since New Jersey opened up outdoor dining on June 15.

The best way to find out which restaurants are open to both indoor and outdoor service is to call ahead and visit their websites.

Along with restaurants, casinos will be allowed to reopen July 2, operating at 25 percent capacity.