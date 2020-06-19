A raccoon found on Hinkle Drive near Hunt Avenue has tested positive for the rabies virus, Bordentown Township Animal Control said.

Rabies is a fatal disease found in warm-blooded mammals caused by a virus. An infected animal carries the rabies virus in its saliva and infects other animals or people through bites, scratches and contact with the saliva. Once infected animals become ill, they may bite or attack other animals or people.

Some signs of rabies in wild animals may include strange vocalization, staggering and lethargy along with some appearing to be overly friendly.

Common carriers of the virus are raccoons, skunks, foxes, woodchucks, bats and feral cats. Residents should not feed or attempt to domesticate wild animals. Those with pets should be certain that animals are properly vaccinated and up to date with their rabies vaccination. If you know of any stray cats, dogs or any other animal in the area acting strangely, please contact Bordentown Township Animal Control at (609) 298-4300, ext. 2126.

Keep garbage in a container with a tight fitting lid to prevent attracting animals. Clean up spilled bird seed, garden debris and do not leave pet food out for extended periods of time.

If you are bitten or scratched by any suspected animal, act promptly. Immediately wash the wound with soap and water and call your physician and the Burlington County Health Department. If your pet is bitten or in an fight with a wild animal, contact Bordentown Township Animal Control and follow up with your veterinarian for direction. Please not that animals observed during the day are not necessarily rabid, but may be mothers foraging for food or juvenile animals that are exploring.