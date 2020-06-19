Members of the Ewing High School Class of 2020 celebrated their graduation last night in a virtual ceremony posted on Youtube.

The video was an almost hour-long presentation with photographic memories of the seniors’ high school years, and speeches by superintendent Michael Nitti, valedictorian Nick Vellenga, salutatorian Dasha Eisenhaur, and class speakers Isabel Van Wagner and Olivia Ross. It also features photos of all of the EHS graduates. The video is below.

On Wednesday, the school district recognized scholarship and honors winners in a virtual ceremony. More than $160,000 in scholarship funds and grants were awarded to members of the EHS Class of 2020 during the event. EHS Departmental Honors were also announced, with recognized students being presented awards from faculty members.

Georgia Institute of Technology-bound Nicholas Vellenga was named EHS Class of 2020 valedictorian, and Dasha Eisenhaur, who is headed to The College of New Jersey, was recognized as salutatorian.

“I would like to thank the civic and community organizations as well as the businesses and individuals that step forward and provide scholarships and awards for our exceptional students,” said Nitti. “Their belief in our mission and support of our schools will help these outstanding young people continue their fine academic work after they move on upon graduation.”

The presentation of the annual Debbie Marks-Lake Memorial Award/Scholarship is always a one of the highlights of the senior awards. This year the award was presented to scholar-athlete Jentle Sheridan.

Marks-Lake was a three-sport student-athlete for Ewing High School excelling in soccer, basketball and softball. Known for her athletic prowess, Marks-Lake earned numerous awards in high school. One of the finest student-athletes every produced by the Ewing Schools, Marks-Lake died in October of 2015 after a long battle with cancer.

The Debbie Mark-Lake Award/Scholarship, sponsored by her family and the Debbie Marks Lake Foundation/Debbie’s Dreams, is awarded to a Ewing High School female student-athlete who demonstrates the same qualities as Marks with regard to academic achievement, scholarship and leadership.

Sheridan is a two-sport athlete. In the winter, she was a top performer for the girls’ basketball team, earning All-Conference honors. She has been a standout on the diamond and a key member of the EHS softball program.

In the classroom, she earned 4.08 GPA and is a member of National Honor Society and a Peer Leader. She plans to continue her academic career at Gettysburg College.

Other highlights included the presentation of the John F. Gusz Memorial Scholarship to Lawrence Boadi; and the award of the Wayne Staub Presidential Scholarship to Nicholas Vellenga. The Vincent J. Sciarrotta Community Service Leadership Scholarship was awarded to Emma Hanlin, and the Lloyd Snyder Memorial Award went to musician Nicholas Vellenga.

The Joshua Scott Memorial Award is presented to an EHS 9th grade student each year. Scott was in 9th grade in the Ewing Schools when he passed away, and award recipient is a freshman student who best embodies Scott’s positive traits. This year’s honoree was Sarah Ilesanmi.

Several seniors will be continuing their education at The College of New Jersey and were recognized for their outstanding accomplishments at EHS. Darby Delmonte was awarded TCNJ’s EOF Promise Award, which pays all expenses paid for the first two years of attendance, worth $60,000.

Munira Arkuwollie received an $8,000 a year Chairman of the Board Merit Scholarship. Melanie Dondzila, Dasha Eisenhauer, Edgar Oyola and Isabella Pschar were each awarded $5,000 Merit-Scholarships for each year.

Traditionally, to close the ceremony, the “key to Ewing High School” is passed from the current class leaders the incoming student council leadership.

This year it was a symbolic passing of the torch from 2019-20 Student Council co-presidents Anujin Ariunbold and Nathalia Davila to incoming Class of 2021 Student Council president Elisa Davila and co-vice presidents Destiny Dollson and Gabrielle Gregg.

View the virtual awards ceremony below.

Here’s a list of all of this year’s scholarship, award and departmental honoree recipients.

American Association of University Women Trenton College Club: Torian Jones.

Torian Jones. American Association of University Women Trenton College Club: Cara Pemberton.

Cara Pemberton. Carol A. Allen Memorial Scholarship: Jada Bolling.

Jada Bolling. William Antheil Elementary School PTO Scholarship: Michael Abelowitz.

Michael Abelowitz. William Antheil Elementary School PTO Scholarship: Olivia Ross.

Olivia Ross. Gerald L. Ball Memorial Book Award: Samantha Dembowski.

Samantha Dembowski. Gerald L. Ball Memorial Book Award: Anujin Ariunbold.

Anujin Ariunbold. Blackford Memorial – F. Kirby & Gaynal Blackford Memorial Scholarship: Philip Bassett and Roshonda Lee.

Philip Bassett and Roshonda Lee. Covenant Church Vocational Scholarship: Ethan Bennett.

Ethan Bennett. Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award, Mercer Chapter: Michael Abelowitz.

Michael Abelowitz. Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, INC-Trenton Alumnae Chapter Sandy Bishop Scholarship Award: K’la Peyton.

K’la Peyton. Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, INC-Trenton Alumnae Chapter Fortitude Book Award: Nathalia Davila and Emma Hanlin.

Nathalia Davila and Emma Hanlin. Ewing HS Faculty Fun Foundation Scholarship Award James Michael Tucker Achievement Award: Melanie Dondzila.

Melanie Dondzila. Ewing HS Faculty Fun Foundation Scholarship Award: Aaliyah Lewis, Aleksandra Gorska and Jacob Elam.

Aaliyah Lewis, Aleksandra Gorska and Jacob Elam. Ewing Public Education Foundation – The Wayne Staub Presidential Scholarship Award Funded by Church and Dwight Academic and Community: Nicholas Vellenga.

Nicholas Vellenga. Ewing Public Education Foundation – The Vincent J. Sciarrotta Scholarship Award: Emma Hanlin.

Emma Hanlin. Ewing Public Education Foundation – Church and Dwight Academic Excellence: Nathalia Davila and Kyla Pischel.

Nathalia Davila and Kyla Pischel. Ewing Public Education Foundation – Church and Dwight Service Scholarship: Olivia Ross.

Olivia Ross. Ewing Township Administrators Association: Isabella Pschar.

Isabella Pschar. Ewing Township Education Association Dr. Gilmore J. Fisher Scholarship: Isabella Pschar.

Isabella Pschar. Ewing Township Education Association William Rakita Memorial Scholarship: Olivia Ross.

Olivia Ross. Ewing Township Education Association Scholarship: Rebekah Carroll, Nathalia Davila and Nicholas Vellenga.

Rebekah Carroll, Nathalia Davila and Nicholas Vellenga. Ewing Township Historic Preservation Society: Violet A. Cox Memorial Scholarship: Ashanti Jenkins.

Ashanti Jenkins. Ewing Women’s Club Scholarship: Arinze Nkemka and Latrice Harrell.

Arinze Nkemka and Latrice Harrell. John F. Gusz Memorial Scholarship Award: Lawrence Boadi.

Lawrence Boadi. Ewing Kiwanis Club – Citizenship Leadership Award: Isabel Van Wagner and Dahvae’ Edwards-Chew.

Isabel Van Wagner and Dahvae’ Edwards-Chew. Ewing Kiwanis Club: President’s Award for Most- Improved Student Jayda Britton and Dorsen Joseph.

Jayda Britton and Dorsen Joseph. Ewing Kiwanis Foundation Scholarship: Tuguldur Bayarerdene, Morgan Tiziker, Nicholas Vellenga and Nathalia Davila.

Tuguldur Bayarerdene, Morgan Tiziker, Nicholas Vellenga and Nathalia Davila. Lore Parents’ Association Alumni Scholarship: Isabella Pschar.

Isabella Pschar. Debbie Marks Lake Scholarship Award: Jentle Sheridan.

Jentle Sheridan. Mercer Board of Chosen Freeholders MCCC Scholarship: Valery Perez-Sierra.

Valery Perez-Sierra. N.J. Principals & Supervisors Association Student Leadership Scholarship: Nathalia Davila.

Nathalia Davila. N.J. Odyssey of the Mind Rita Ostroff Ginsburg Memorial Scholarship: Morgan Tiziker.

Morgan Tiziker. N.J. Odyssey of the Mind Jimmie Jones Scholarship: Morgan Tiziker.

Morgan Tiziker. N.J. Odyssey of the Mind Rita Ostroff Ginsburg Memorial Scholarship: Hanna Stutzman.

Hanna Stutzman. Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. Delta Upsilon Chapter: Torian Jones.

Torian Jones. Catherine T. Reading Memorial Scholarship: Nathalia Davila.

Nathalia Davila. President’s Gold Award: Anujin Ariunbold, Sydney Arende, Francesco Brenna, Nathalia Davila, Michelle Frolio, Angelo Gonzalez, Kyla Pischel, Orion Samuels, Isabel Van Wagner, Nicholas Vellenga and Emily Wang.

Anujin Ariunbold, Sydney Arende, Francesco Brenna, Nathalia Davila, Michelle Frolio, Angelo Gonzalez, Kyla Pischel, Orion Samuels, Isabel Van Wagner, Nicholas Vellenga and Emily Wang. Princeton Area Alumni Association Princeton University Book Award: Kylie King.

Kylie King. Prospero, Richard Memorial Scholarship (sponsored by J&J): Michelle Frolio.

Michelle Frolio. Rotary Club of Trenton, The Lion Woodward Educational Fund Scholarship: Nathalia Davila.

Joshua Scott Award: Sarah Ilesanmi.

Nathalia Davila. Sarah Ilesanmi. Lloyd Snyder Music Education Foundation Lloyd Snyder Memorial Award: Nicholas Vellenga.

Nicholas Vellenga. Spencer Savings Bank Scholarship: Miron Miller.

Miron Miller. Swarthmore College Book Award: Yamir Chapman.

Yamir Chapman. The College of New Jersey EOF Promise Award: Darby Delmonte.

Darby Delmonte. The College of New Jersey Chairman of the Board: Munira Arkuwollie.

Munira Arkuwollie. The College of New Jersey Merit Scholarship: Melanie Dondzila, Dasha Eisenhauer and Edgar Oyola.

Melanie Dondzila, Dasha Eisenhauer and Edgar Oyola. The College of New Jersey Merit Scholarship: Isabella Pschar.

Isabella Pschar. T renton Elks Lodge #105 BPOE Most Valuable Student Scholarship: Emma Hanlin and Olivia Ross.

Emma Hanlin and Olivia Ross. USMC Scholastic Excellence Award: Nicholas Vellenga and Dasha Eisenhauer.

Nicholas Vellenga and Dasha Eisenhauer. USMC American Athlete Award: Rianna Hurst.

Rianna Hurst. USMC Distinguished Athlete Award: Dahvae’ Edwards-Chew.

Dahvae’ Edwards-Chew. USMC “Semper Fidelis” for Musical Excellence Award: LeeAnn Cleckner.

LeeAnn Cleckner. Universal Display Corporation PHOLED (Phosphorescent OLED) Scholarship: Nicholas Vellenga.

Nicholas Vellenga. Wellesley College Alumnae Club of Central NJ, Wellesley College Book Award: Nina Pschar.

Nina Pschar. Lillian R. Werrene Scholarship Business Studies: Olivia Ross.

Olivia Ross. West Trenton Garden Club Scholarship Samantha Sebasto.

Ewing High School Department Student Awards