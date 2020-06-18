More than 20 religious leaders from houses of worship in northern Mercer and southern Middlesex counties have released a joint statement decrying racism.

The West Windsor Hightstown Area Ministerium is an interfaith group with membership that includes pastors, rabbis, imams, and priests from 30 area churches, synagogues, mosques, temples and parishes located in Cranbury, East Windsor, Hightstown, Plainsboro and West Windsor. WHAM has released the following statement:

* * *

The recent killings of George Floyd, Rayshard Brooks, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, Nina Pop, Tony McDade, David McAtee, and many others once again bring into focus the deadly racism that festers in the heart of American history, economy, and communities.

We, as the religious leaders of Windsor Hightstown Area Ministerium (WHAM) in Central New Jersey, stand in solidarity to affirm that black lives matter and that the concepts of white supremacy and white normativity are evil and must be resisted in our communities.

All life is sacred, and as such we must acknowledge, condemn and eradicate the violence — both historical and everyday — perpetrated towards our siblings of color. Together, we seek healing for the harm that has been done.

Guided by our various faith traditions and convictions, we as religious leaders affirm that we can and must band together amidst our diversity and reaffirm our commitment to each others’ equal rights with dignity.

We call upon all community members to commit ourselves to seeking justice, working toward dismantling racist systems, and building a future America and world where peace is an active and present reality. The road ahead is difficult and confronting, but we have faith that together we can and will achieve a community where all are welcome and live in peace.

The leaders who make up WHAM have each collected resources relevant to specific faith traditions that can help shape our response to these events. Please contact us if you would like assistance.

Brother John Baptist OSF

St. David’s Episcopal Church, Cranbury

Cantor Stuart Binder

Congregation Beth Chaim, West Windsor

Rabbi Adena Blum

Congregation Beth Chaim, West Windsor

Rev. Stephen Bryant

Pastor, St. James AME Church, Hightstown

The Rev. John D. Callanan, M. Div., BCC.

Chaplain, Meadow Lakes, East Windsor

The Rev. Kahlil Carmichael

Pastor, Live Well Church, Windsor

Rev. Rory Chambers

The First Presbyterian Church of Dutch Neck, West Windsor

Govindanandini Dasi

ISKCON Radha Krishna Temple, Plainfield

Rev. Lisa M. Day

Pastor, First Presbyterian Church, Hightstown

The Rev. Peter Froehlke

Pastor, Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, West Windsor

Rev. Robin Bacon Hoffman

Rosmoor Community Church, Monroe Township

Dr. Manzoor Hussain

Muslim Center of Greater Princeton, West Windsor

Rabbi Jay M. Kornsgold

Beth El Synagogue, East Windsor

Rev. Hannah Lovaglio

The First Presbyterian Church, Cranbury, NJ

Rev. Dr. Patricia Medley

St. Paul Lutheran Church, East Windsor

Imam Adeyinka Mendes

Muslim Center of Greater Princeton, West Windsor

Rev. Karin Mitchell (Retired)

St. David’s Episcopal Church, Cranbury

Rabbi Matthew S. Nover

Beth El Synagogue, East Windsor

Rabbi Robert Ourach (Retired)

Meadow Lakes, East Windsor

David Redman

The First Presbyterian Church of Dutch Neck, West Windsor

The Rev. Matthew Rhodes

Penn Medicine Princeton Health, Plainsboro

Pastor Dale C. Selover

The House Next Door, West Windsor

Chaplain Tedford Taylor

RWJ University Hospital Hamilton, Hamilton

The Rev. Jan Willem Van der Werff

The First Presbyterian Church of Dutch Neck, West Windsor

Rev. Bruce Wood

First Baptist Church, Hightstown