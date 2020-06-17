Trenton’s Department of Housing and Economic Development is offering up to $5,000 grants to eligible businesses to help pay to repair or replace doors, gates and windows damaged during the riot and looting on May 31 in the city’s downtown business district.

Business owners can apply for a $5,000 grant and learn more about the program’s eligibility requirements by calling Eric Maywar, the city’s business ombudsman, at (609) 989-3529.

When a grant application is submitted, the HED will verify that the application is complete and ensure that the scope of repairs meet the grant program requirements. If approved, the grant awards up to $5,000 per business. When the business owner completes the approved work and submits receipts, grant funds will be disbursed following a HED inspection of the work.

“Insurance does not generally cover damage to doors, gates and windows caused by civil unrest,” Mayor W. Reed Gusciora said in a press release. “We are offering this grant program to business owners to especially help our retail establishments defray some of the costs of getting up and running again.”

To learn more about help for Trenton small business during the COVID-19 pandemic and post-May 31 riots, visit www.trentonnj.org/businesshelp.